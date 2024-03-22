MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.24

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 246445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 157,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,759 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

