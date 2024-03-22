M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 241.10 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 239.89 ($3.05), with a volume of 1449817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($2.95).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.61) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,294.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.49.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

