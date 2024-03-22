Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 58,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,386,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
Featured Stories
