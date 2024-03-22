Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

