Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) and Crane (NYSE:CR) Critical Analysis

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Marel hf.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crane alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 5 0 2.63 Marel hf. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and Marel hf., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $113.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.77%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Marel hf..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and Marel hf.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.09 billion 3.69 $401.10 million $3.69 36.57 Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Marel hf..

Summary

Crane beats Marel hf. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Marel hf.

(Get Free Report)

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells solutions, software, and services to food processing industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through four segments: Poultry Processing; Meat Processing; Fish Processing; and Plant, Pet, and Feed. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers automated in-line solutions, software, and services for all stages of processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment supplies primary, secondary, and further processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep. The company's Fish Processing segment offers equipment, systems, software, and services for processing salmon and whitefish, both farmed and wild, on-board, and ashore. Its Plant, Pet, and Feed segment provides solutions and services to the pet food, plant-based protein, and aqua feed markets. The company also provides software assurance agreement, customer support, training, process consultancy, preventive maintenance, consumable packages, calibration, inspection, critical parts, and repair and exchange services, as well as upgrade kits. Marel hf. was founded in 1977 and is based in Gardabaer, Iceland.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.