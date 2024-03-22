Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Sells £39,780 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.44), for a total value of £39,780 ($50,642.90).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Price Performance

LON MNL opened at GBX 678 ($8.63) on Friday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 368.46 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 692 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £272.49 million, a P/E ratio of 957.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 613.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 524.27.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,971.83%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Read More

