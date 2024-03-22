MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.2 %

MAG opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 406,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.