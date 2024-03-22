Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 32858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.