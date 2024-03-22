Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.83

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 89161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

