Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.53

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3412524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 411,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 735,219 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

