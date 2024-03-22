Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

RGLS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

