Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

FUSN stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

