Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.56 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

