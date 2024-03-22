Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.56 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.
About Koninklijke KPN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.