Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.47

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.47, with a volume of 27332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSPI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.83.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

