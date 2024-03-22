John Alexander Young Sells 1,546 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.5 %

AMBA opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.