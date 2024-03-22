Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.14

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 121492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

