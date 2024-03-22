Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.17

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.