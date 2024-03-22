Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.17

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

