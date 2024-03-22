Insider Buying: Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Acquires £1,836.70 in Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Procter purchased 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,836.70 ($2,338.26).

Cavendish Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CAV opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.03 million, a PE ratio of -467.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.43.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

