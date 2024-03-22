Insider Buying: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,590 ($24,939.53).

BOY stock opened at GBX 681 ($8.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 613.88. Bodycote plc has a 52 week low of GBX 545 ($6.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 728.50 ($9.27). The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,513.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.78) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

