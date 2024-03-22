Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.53

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $92.41, with a volume of 190807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,002,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,656,000 after acquiring an additional 265,041 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

