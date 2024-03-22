HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

