Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 989977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Trading Up 20.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

