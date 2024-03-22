Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Guess? has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Guess? Stock Up 20.7 %

Guess? stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Guess? by 40.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

