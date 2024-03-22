Grey Street Capital LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grey Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $914.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $728.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $885.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

