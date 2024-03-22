GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin Sells 133,097 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $9,634,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

