Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76. 96,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 302,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$168.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.