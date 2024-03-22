FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 804 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

