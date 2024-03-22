Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

