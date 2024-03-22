First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAB stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.