First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.14 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

