First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FICS opened at $35.02 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

