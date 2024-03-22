First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NFTY stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

