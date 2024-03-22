First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTGC opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,518,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 201.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 396,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3,148.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 367,574 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

