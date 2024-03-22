First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,878,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

