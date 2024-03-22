Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $602.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

