Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $240.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.87 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

