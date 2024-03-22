Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

TSN opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.