Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.