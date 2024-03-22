Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after buying an additional 2,304,183 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after buying an additional 1,898,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.