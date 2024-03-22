Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SNV shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.