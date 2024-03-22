Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,811 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

