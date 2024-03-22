FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $460.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $480.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.11.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 7.7 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $450.53 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.