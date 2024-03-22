FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-$16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 7.7 %

FDS opened at $450.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $434.25.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

