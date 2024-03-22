Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.47

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 97923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,678,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

