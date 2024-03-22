Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

