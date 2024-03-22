EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

EchoStar Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after buying an additional 581,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $36,892,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $36,090,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

