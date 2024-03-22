DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,584 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 260,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
