DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

