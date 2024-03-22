Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 47,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 367,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Despegar.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Despegar.com by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

