David Arnold Sells 11,667 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.44), for a total value of £113,986.59 ($145,113.42).

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 993.80 ($12.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 964.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 890.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Grafton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.73).

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.28) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($14.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

